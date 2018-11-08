SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The federal government has granted California with emergency funds to assist agencies battling the Camp Fire in Butte County.

The fire has burned more than 8,000 acres and is threatening structures and critical infrastructure near the towns of Paradise and Magalia. It has forced thousands of people from their homes and residences.

Butte Co. Fire is now 8000 acres+ — Rachel Wulff (@rachelwulff) November 8, 2018

Working with Cal Fire, California Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES), has mobilized multiple strike teams and firefighters including aircraft, fire engines, dozers, and water tenders to battle the fire that started Thursday, the California Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES), said Thursday in a statement.

ALSO: Get the latest updates on the Camp Fire

High winds and dry weather have made for dangerous fire conditions throughout California.

The grant, which is provided through the President’s Disaster Relief Fund, will assist local, state and tribal agencies responding to the fire to apply for 75-percent reimbursement of their eligible fire suppression costs.