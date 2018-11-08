OROVILLE (CBS13) — All schools in Butte County will be closed on Friday as a result of the Camp Fire.

The fire exploded in size after it was spotted on Thursday morning and continues to grow. Smoke from the flames has spread throughout Northern California.

The school closures cover all districts in the county, including those in Paradise, Chico, Oroville and the Butte County Office of Education as well.

The schools will also be closed on Monday in commemoration of the Veterans Day holiday, which falls on Sunday this year.