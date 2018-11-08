(CNN) — A hospital in Paradise evacuated its patients as the Camp Fire, which was sparked early Thursday, got uncomfortably close.

​”Given the Butte County fire is within close proximity, as a precaution Adventist Health Feather River Medical Center is evacuating all patients. All patients are being transported to surrounding area hospitals,” a statement said.

The Camp Fire began about 6:33 a.m. and within three hours had burned about 5,000 acres, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Multiple roads are closed as a result of the blaze.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office issued evacuation orders and warnings for numerous fire zones in the area.

A red flag warning is in effect in the area, meaning Thursday will bring strong winds and low humidity that threaten to spread the wildfire.

Paradise is located about 85 miles north of Sacramento, just west of the Plumas National Forest.

The chamber of commerce in nearby Chico said The Neighborhood Church was being set up as an evacuation center.

