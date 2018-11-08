SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – High fire danger in northern California has prompted PG&E to notify about 70,000 customers about possible outages. In a statement Thursday, it says it may proactively turn off power in order to avoid the threat of wildfires from sparking power lines.

The following counties could see a disruption in their power:

Butte County

Lake County

Napa County

Nevada County

Placer County

Plumas County

Sierra County

Sonoma County

Yuba County

“We understand how important electric service is to customers, so we are considering temporarily turning off power in the interest of safety only as a last resort during extreme weather conditions to reduce the risk of wildfire,” said Pat Hogan, senior vice president of Electric Operations.

The company says it will send out automated voice messages, texts, and emails notifying people of the potential shutoff. To ensure you’re on the notification list, click here, or call 1-866-743-6589.

To find out if your home or business could have a disruption, click here.