SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – PG&E will not pre-emptively shut off power in eight counties Thursday due to high fire danger; however, it did shut off power and suspend natural gas services to about 34,000 customers in Butte and Plumas counties due to the Camp Fire.

Pacific Gas & Electric had notified approximately 70,000 customers via phone calls, texts, and emails that they could lose power. They will now alert those customers not affected that the Public Safety Power Shutoff has been canceled.

PG&E first issued the warning Tuesday ahead of the red flag warning.

PG&E uses several factors to determine whether to initiate a Public Safety Power Shutdown, including: strong winds, very low humidity levels, critically dry vegetation, and on-the-ground observations.

If power does get turned off it can only be restored once workers have done visual safety inspections of all impacted power lines, power poles, and towers. The inspection work needs to happen during daylight hours and could take up to five days.

PG&E initiated a Public Safety Power Shutdown in October.