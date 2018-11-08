FORESTHILL (CBS13) — PG&E is warning roughly 70,000 customers in eight counties of another likely power shut off due to gusty winds and high fire danger.

The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning on Wednesday night that will last through Friday morning. Some areas may see wind gusts up to 45 mph.

PG&E is closely monitoring weather conditions and may not be able to make a definitive call to shut off power for safety until the early morning hours of Thursday (4:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m., or possibly later)

Customers and communities who have been notified of a potential power shutoff should make preparations.

Many businesses are scrambling to stay afloat.

“Everyday I lose it’s one step closer to us not making it through,” said restaurant owner Rich Valencia.

Makers Mountain Eatery is the hot new restaurant and bar in Foresthill, open just about 1 week ago.

Serving up burgers, steaks, and beers on tap, it’s already a popular spot

“We love to have this new place, we had a great dinner,” said customer Trudy West.

But all day the owner has been monitoring notifications from PG&E warning about another power shut down.

“We’re absolutely concerned about the inventory; if we don’t have a solution and the power goes out for multiple days I just lose all that,” said Valencia.

Rich Valencia says being a new business he does not have a powerful enough generator to protect his big inventory items, and can’t afford one.

“This is the room I’m most concerned about, this is where the majority of our inventory is kept, fruits veggies, dairy, our meat products are here, our breads. This is the room I have no way of keeping cold,” he said.

In October PG&E made the unprecedented decision to cut power to tens of thousands of people amid fears of sparking wildfires due to dry conditions, and this warning stretches across 8 counties.

“At any given time I have anywhere between six to $10,000 of food and beer,” said Valencia.

“I’m hoping there’s some kind of middle ground, let the business owners stay in business,” said

Valencia says he would rather have his business go dark than the hillsides be blackened by fire, but this small business owner’s livelihood is on the line.

“It adds unnecessary stress to the situation. I’ve got a wife and kids and I have to maintain my family this is my only income,” he said.

There are only eight counties noted below where extreme weather conditions may require PG&E to turn off the power to protect customer safety. Sonoma County is no longer expected to be impacted by a potential PSPS.