DAVIS (CBS13) – The UC Davis Women’s Basketball team will play on national TV at least twice this season.
The Aggies first appearance on ESPN3 will happen January 5 at UC Riverside. The second comes two weeks later on January 24 at CSU Northridge. Those two teams played each other in last season’s Big West tournament. The Aggies, which are two-time defending Big West Conference champions, won that game.
UC Davis may get a 3rd game on ESPN3 at the end of February. The network designated the contest against Long Beach State a “wild card” game. ESPN3 will make a decision on which game to air closer to the date.
The Aggies last appeared on ESPN3 in January 2015. They beat CSUN 60-49.
UC Davis opens its season Sunday, November 11 at home against University of the Pacific.