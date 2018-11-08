BUTTE COUNTY FIREParts of Butte County are under mandatory evacuation order due to fast-moving "Camp Fire".
Filed Under:UC Davis Aggies

DAVIS (CBS13) – The UC Davis Women’s Basketball team will play on national TV at least twice this season.

The Aggies first appearance on ESPN3 will happen January 5 at UC Riverside. The second comes two weeks later on January 24 at CSU Northridge. Those two teams played each other in last season’s Big West tournament. The Aggies, which are two-time defending Big West Conference champions, won that game.

UC Davis may get a 3rd game on ESPN3 at the end of February. The network designated the contest against Long Beach State a “wild card” game. ESPN3 will make a decision on which game to air closer to the date.

READ ALSO: UC Davis Women’s Basketball Selected For Advancement Program

The Aggies last appeared on ESPN3 in January 2015. They beat CSUN 60-49.

UC Davis opens its season Sunday, November 11 at home against University of the Pacific.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s