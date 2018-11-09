SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Smoke from the Camp Fire in Butte County moved in late Thursday night and is sitting over Sacramento.

As the Camp Fire roars into its second day, heavy smoke is creeping down from Paradise. The smoke has caused breathing problems and triggered a burn ban across Sacramento.

Sacramento County Air Quality Management District is now putting restrictions on all burning from wood stoves to fireplaces.

People are advised to stay indoors and avoid breathing in unhealthy air.

This is the first time in more than a decade that the county has had to issue such a ban due to a wildfire.

As of Friday, the County’s burn order is in effect until Monday. For updates, check out their website.