SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The governor’s office announced Friday afternoon that the President and FEMA granted California’s request for a Presidential Emergency Declaration for direct federal assistance to supplement the state and local emergency response to the fires burning in Butte, Ventura, and Los Angeles Counties.

According to a press release from acting Governor Gavin Newsom, the federal assistance includes air assets, shelter supplies, and water for evacuated residents. Additionally, the assistance provides support for mass care, ambulance transport, and evacuation assistance for individuals with access and functional needs.

Newsom declared a state of emergency in the three counties and the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services has activated the State Operation Center in Mather.

The Camp Fire in Butte County has burned over 20,000 acres and is only five percent contained, according to Cal Fire.