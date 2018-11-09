PARADISE (CBS13/AP) – The latest updates on the Camp Fire in Butte County on Friday:

6:16 a.m.

A fast-moving wildfire that ravaged a Northern California town Thursday sent residents racing to escape on roads that turned into tunnels of fire as thick smoke darkened the daytime sky.

A Cal Fire official said thousands of structures were destroyed.

Harrowing tales of escape and heroic rescues emerged from Paradise, where the entire community of 27,000 was ordered to evacuate. Witnesses reported seeing homes, supermarkets, businesses, restaurants, schools and a retirement home up in flames.

The fire was reported shortly after daybreak in a rural area. By nightfall, it had consumed more than 28 square miles and was raging out of control.

Authorities say at least two firefighters and multiple residents were injured.

The following areas are under evacuation orders:

Mandatory Evacuations: (Anyone in need of assistance to evacuate should call 911.)

Nimshew Zone

Lower Clark & Lower Skyway Zones

Paradise

Concow

Pulga

Upper Honey Run Zone

Carnegie Zone

North Pines Zone

North Fir Haven Zone

South Fir Haven Zone

South Pine Zone

Old Magalia Zone

South Coutelenc Zone

Paradise Zones 1-14

Centerville and Butte Creek areas

Fire zones 2,7, 11, 12, 13

Area of Highway 70 from Concow South, including all of Yankee Hill on both sides of 70.

Highway 32 at Nopel Road* to the Chico City Limits (does not include City of Chico)

Cherokee from Highway 70 to Lake Oroville, south to Table Mountain Boulevard

Both sides of Oro-Chico Highway (located west of Highway 99) from Durham-Dayton north to Estates Drive

Nelson Shippee Road

Evacuation Warnings:

Humbug Zone

Lovelock Zone

North Coutelenc Zone

Highway 32 at Nopel Road* to the Butte County Line (does not include City of Chico)

West Of Highway 99 from Highway 149 North to the Midway. (does not include City of Chico)

Highway 99 east to Highway 70 from Highway 162 to Highway 149

East of Bruce Road between Highway 32 and East 20th Street in Chico

*NOTE: Depending on your mapping software, this may be different.

Google Maps calls it Nopel Road

Apple Maps calls it Nopel Avenue

(Source: Butte County Sheriff, CHP – Oroville, Butte County)

Evacuation shelters:

[FULL] Oroville Nazarene Church (2238 Monte Vista Ave, Oroville)

[FULL] Neighborhood Church (2801 Notre Dame Blvd, Chico)

Butte County Fairgrounds (199 E Hazel St., Gridley)

[FULL] Chico Elks Lodge, (1705 Manzanita Avenue, Chico, CA)