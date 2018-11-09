FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – Authorities say three people were found dead in a car that crashed off Interstate 80 near Fairfield early Friday morning.

The scene was along the eastbound side of the freeway, near the Highway 12 connector.

California Highway Patrol says the crash is believed to have happened early in the morning but wasn’t reported until about 5:30 a.m. A blue Hyundai sedan was heading on eastbound I-80 when, for an unknown reason, it crashed into the Highway 12 overcrossing.

It wasn’t until a passerby called to report the aftermath of the crash that CHP learned of the incident.

Once at the scene, officers found three people dead inside the car.

Officers believe the three people killed, two women and a third person of unknown gender, were in their early 20s.

It’s unclear at this point in the investigation if drugs, alcohol, distracted driving or anything else played a factor in the crash.