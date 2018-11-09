CAMP FIRE:The wildfire that destroyed the town of Paradise continues to grow. Check here for the latest evacuations.
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CHP, Fairfield, Interstate 80

FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – Authorities say three people were found dead in a car that crashed off Interstate 80 near Fairfield early Friday morning.

The scene was along the eastbound side of the freeway, near the Highway 12 connector.

California Highway Patrol says the crash is believed to have happened early in the morning but wasn’t reported until about 5:30 a.m. A blue Hyundai sedan was heading on eastbound I-80 when, for an unknown reason, it crashed into the Highway 12 overcrossing.

It wasn’t until a passerby called to report the aftermath of the crash that CHP learned of the incident.

Once at the scene, officers found three people dead inside the car.

Officers believe the three people killed, two women and a third person of unknown gender, were in their early 20s.

It’s unclear at this point in the investigation if drugs, alcohol, distracted driving or anything else played a factor in the crash.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s