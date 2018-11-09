PARADISE LOSTCal Fire says town has been wiped out by fast-moving Camp Fire. Check here for the latest evacuations.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Here’s a little ditty ’bout John and Meg.

Singer John Mellencamp and actress Meg Ryan are getting married.

The 56-year-old announced her engagement to the 67-year-old musician on Instagram . “ENGAGED!” is what she wrote. The post included a drawing of what appears to be the two holding hands. He’s also holding a guitar.

ENGAGED!

They’ve been dating on and off since 2010.

Ryan was previously married to actor Dennis Quaid, while Mellencamp has been married three times.

No date was announced.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

