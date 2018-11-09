LODI (CBS13) — It’s a medical mystery that’s left several doctors scratching their heads. A suspected malignant brain tumor vanishes without treatment giving a patient a second chance at life.

It happened to a Lodi man who turned to his faith and the very community he has spent years helping. Several months ago, Lodi father and community volunteer Paul Wood realized something just wasn’t right.

“I had massive headaches, I couldn’t walk down the hallway without holding on to the walls,” he said.

Wood’s primary physician sent him to a neurosurgeon at UC San Francisco who thought he had a brain bleed, although radiologists saw signs of a tumor. Wood immediately turned to his faith and his community for support.

READ: LATEST UPDATES: Destructive Camp Fire Explodes To 70,000 Acres, At Least 6 Deaths Confirmed

“My phone is blowing up, my Facebook is prayer after prayer, all over California,” said Wood.

The day before surgery, Wood’s operation was canceled because his suspected tumor was gone.

“It’s a miracle and that is the way God planned it,” he said.

Specialists said they can’t explain why everything vanished. Wood’s doctor can’t either.

“We do tests and we have medical technology and we try to come up with some conclusion… sometimes things happen that we can’t explain,” said Dr. Richard Yee.

ALSO: Pleas Flood Social Media With Loved Ones Missing After Camp Fire

Faith leaders at Gravity Church, where Wood is a member, believe when there is prayer in numbers, there is a higher power at work.

“He just kept saying, ‘no matter what happens to me, I’m going to be okay. I trust God.’ And that was an inspiration for a lot of people around him,” said Jason McEachron, a Pastor at Gravity Church.

Whatever it was, Wood is just glad for a second chance and an opportunity to teach others about hope.

“Paul’s story just breathes hope,” said church member Ryan Kimura.

Wood said the doctors are so intrigued with his recovery, they have asked him to volunteer to be part of a research study.