PARADISE (CBS13) – The Butte County Sheriff’s Office says at least five people have been found dead after the Camp Fire tore through the town of Paradise on Thursday.

Investigators found the five people in the area of Edgewood Lane in Paradise inside of cars. It’s believed the victims were overcome by the Camp Fire when they were in their cars.

Butte Co. Sheriff’s office is confirming 5 fatalities associated with the #campfire located in the area of Edgewood Lane in Paradise. Authorities say they were found in their cars and say the vehicles were overcome by fire. No identities have been released. @CBSSacramento — Rachel Wulff (@rachelwulff) November 9, 2018

No identification of the victims was able to be made due to the extent of the burn injuries, deputies say.

Investigators have been working to confirm reports of fatalities due to the destructive fire. Anyone with missing loved ones are encouraged to check http://safeandwell.org.

A missing persons report can be filed with the Butte County Sheriff’s Office by contacting (530) 538-7322.