SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – As the Camp Fire continues to burn, families from all over the country are worried about their loved ones in Butte County. Messages posted to social media show people as far as North Carolina trying to find missing relatives.

“I was like ‘Oh my God, I gotta get a hold of my mom and dad!’” said Michele Watson. “My husband is telling me to keep calling, keep calling!”

Watson spent the day frantically messaging friends and watching terrifying images from her Modesto home, 160 miles away from the fire.

“I wanted to go up there, but then I don’t think that’s a good idea, cause they’re not letting anyone in!” she told CBS13.

Her parents, Donald and Bonnie Bigger, live in Magalia, just 5 miles from Paradise.

“All day long, I was so freaked out,” Watson said. “I couldn’t even go to work, I don’t want to go to work, I don’t want to do nothing.”

And she wasn’t alone. CBS13 found post after post from families trying to locate their loved ones.

From aman trying to locate his disabled brother, to a woman from Salt Lake City, trying to find her grandmother. Many of them are older adults, who either don’t have a cell phone or don’t always carry it with them.

Actor James Woods used his celebrity status to retweet messages on Twitter and help reunite families.

Watson is still waiting anxiously for news that mom and dad are okay somewhere outside of Paradise.

“I want to tell my mom and dad if they are listening that I love them and I just want to hear from them,” she said. “That’s all I just want to hear from them.”

Families who are still searching for missing loved ones can visit the Red Cross website and register. There, they can post messages that may be used to help reunite them with their relatives.