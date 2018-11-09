BUTTE COUNTY(CBS13) —Home after home reduced to rumble by the horrific Camp Fire that’s torched an entire town.

“Devastating, the destruction is bad,” Kenny Tyler of Magalia.

For every home still standing along Cumberland in Magalia, dozens more gone.

READ: Deadly Camp Fire Leveled Paradise In Less Than a Day

“It’s very scary because I haven’t been able to get a hold of my daughter and that is the thing that is terrifying because she’s in paradise and all cell service has been off,” Sarah Rowland said.

We even tried calling Rowland’s 13-year-old daughter Megan, it went straight to voicemail. Megan lives with her father on Edgewood Lane.

That neighborhood in Paradise was incinerated. Power lines are down across the lanes and cars left every which way. It’s a street where multiple people were confirmed dead.

But is Megan ok? “No, I do not know. I can’t get a hold of her,” Rowland said.

ALSO: Poor Sacramento Air From Wildfires Trigger Breathing Problems, Burn Ban

On Pentz Road cars were abandoned. It’s a true illustration of the sheer panic as people were fleeing from their homes.

“Heavenly Father please help us to be safe,” prayed Brynn Parrott Chatfield

Brynn recorded video on her cell phone from the back seat as her family escaped the inferno Thursday morning as the fire raged all around them.

Thousands of neighbors living the same nightmare.

“Propane tanks were blowing up at 5:30 in the morning and a lot was on fire,” said Kenny Tyler.

His home is still standing, but he is evacuated. He is among those people helping to rescue pets left behind.

“It’s sad. There’s a lot of dogs running around there pigs running around it’s bad,” he said as he sat in his pickup truck petting a stray dog he had found.

So many said not knowing is the hardest part, now they are relying on their faith to rise from the ash.

“It’s not something you want to go through,” Rowland said.

Hours after interviewing Rowlands, her daughter Megan called to say that she was ok. She and her father had escaped the flames and were in Chico.