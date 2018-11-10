BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13) — A happy ending has come out of the ashes of the Camp Fire for the family of a navy seal who searched relentlessly for his family.

Mitchell Smith searched every shelter looking for his nephew. They connected Saturday morning while his parents headed north to Lake De Sabla to flee the fire.

Mitchell’s nephew, Mike Smith and his girlfriend Wendy are safe and sound, staying at a hotel in Chico after evacuating Magalia Friday afternoon. Mike said the area looked like an apocalypse as they evacuated.

On Friday, Mitchell was frantically going from shelter to shelter looking for them and Mike’s parents Marty and Gayle.

RELATED: THE LATEST: Camp Fire Has Burned Over 100,000 Acres, At Least 23 People Have Died

Mike said he couldn’t communicate with anyone because power was out and cell service was down. He last saw his parents right before he left De Sabla lake where they narrowly escaped the fire with over 100 other people.

“You couldn’t drive because the road was on fire, PG&E sparks were everywhere so you had to go up [toward the lake],” Mike said.

Mike said he’s so worried about his parents because his mom has health issues and walks with a cane.

“I can’t wait to know if they are okay,” Mike said.

Mike said the people are camping out and sleeping in their cars, staying with horses and other animals.