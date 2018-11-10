CAMP FIRE VICTIMS:Find out how you can help victims of the Camp Fire.
Filed Under:air quality, Arden Arcade, Camp Fire, Folsom, roseville, Sloughhouse
Smoky skies of downtown Sacramento Saturday afternoon.

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Air quality in Arden Arcade, Folsom, Roseville, and Sloughhouse is now hazardous due to smoke from the Camp Fire.

Residents could experience serious health effects from the smoke. People are advised to avoid all outdoor physical activity, remain indoors, and keep activity levels low.

To check air quality levels, head to the sparetheair.com website.

If you must spend time outside, officials strongly urge you to wear an N95 face mask to keep air pollutants out of your lungs. The masks come in three sizes and can be found at many retailers.

This is a developing story. 

