SANTA CLARA, CA - NOVEMBER 12: Matt Breida #22 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after scoring a three-yard touchdown against the New York Giants during their NFL game at Levi's Stadium on November 12, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

SANTA CLARA (CBS13) — After playing the New York Giants Monday, the San Francisco 49ers had something else on their minds, the victims of the Camp Fire in Butte County.

In an effort to help the victims and provide relief, the jerseys worn and signed by Joe Staley, Nick Mullens, Matt Breida, George Kittle, DeForest Buckner, and Kyle Juszczyk in Monday night’s game will be auctioned off to fans.

Proceeds from the auctioned jerseys will go to the North Valley Community Foundation for the victims and survivors of the Camp Fire.

Fans can bid on the jerseys at www.fanaticsauctions.com/49ers. A few hours after the game, fans had already brought the bids up to $400-$550. Bidding ends next Monday, Nov. 19 at 11:34 p.m. EST.