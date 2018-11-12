SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Believe it or not, Black Friday is less than two weeks away. That means it’s probably a good time to start planning!
Unlike in years past, many stores have taken a step back and are making a point of keeping their doors closed on Thanksgiving.
However, a whole host of stores are opening early on Black Friday.
The following national chains – with an area presence – have announced their hours (source: BestBlackFriday.com):
Barnes & Noble – 8 AM
Bass Pro Shops – Thanksgiving 8 AM to 6 PM and Black Friday 5 AM to 9 PM or 10 PM (doorbusters end at 11 AM Black Friday)
Best Buy – Thanksgiving 5 PM to 1 AM and Black Friday 8 AM
Big Lots – Thanksgiving 7 AM to Midnight and Black Friday 6 AM
Burlington – 7 AM
Costco – 9 AM
CVS – Regular Business Hours
Dick’s Sporting Goods – Thanksgiving 6 PM to 2 AM and Black Friday 5 AM to 10 PM
Guitar Center – 7 AM to 9 PM
Half Price Books – 9 AM
Harbor Freight – 7 AM to 9 PM
Hobby Lobby – 8 AM to 9 PM
Home Depot – 6 AM
HomeGoods – 7 AM
JCPenney – Thanksgiving 2 PM to Black Friday 10 PM
Kmart – Thanksgiving 6 AM to Midnight and Black Friday 6AM to 10PM
Kohl’s – Thanksgiving 5 PM to Black Friday 1 PM for doorbusters (call local store for closing time)
Lowe’s – 6 AM to 10 PM
Macy’s – Thanksgiving 5 PM to 2 AM and Black Friday 6 AM to 1 PM for doorbusters (call local store for closing time)
Marshalls – 7 AM
Mattress Firm – 8 AM to 8 PM, with select stores open until 9 PM
Office Depot & OfficeMax – 8 AM to 9 PM
Old Navy – Thanksgiving 3 PM to Black Friday 10 PM
Petco – 8 AM
PetSmart – 7 AM to 9 PM
Pier 1 Imports – Vary by Location
Sam’s Club – 7 AM
Sears – Thanksgiving 6 PM and Black Friday All Day
Sierra Trading Post – 7 AM
Sprint – 8 AM – 9 PM (Company Owned)
Staples – 7 AM
Stein Mart – 7 AM to 10 PM
Target – Thanksgiving 5 PM to 1 AM and Black Friday 7 AM
T.J. Maxx – 7 AM
Tractor Supply – 6 AM
Walgreens – Regular Business Hours on Thanksgiving and Black Friday
Walmart – Thanksgiving 6 PM