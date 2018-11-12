CAMP FIRE VICTIMS:Find out how you can help victims of the Camp Fire.
PARADISE (CBS13/AP) – The latest on the Camp Fire, the most destructive wildfire in California history:

7:25 a.m.

The Camp Fire has grown to 113,000 acres as of Monday morning, according to Cal Fire’s latest numbers. Containment of the fire still stands at 25 percent.

Officials said the fire moved north and east overnight, but not towards Chico or Oroville.

Paradise’s fire chief said crews are still performing rescues and protecting structures, along with manning the fire lines.

Officials noted that not more than a 1/2″ of rain has fallen in the area over the past 211 days.

6:33 a.m.

Officials have released another grim statistic in a wildfire that is achieving heartbreaking records: 29 people have died in and around Paradise, matching the deadliest wildfire in state history.

That brings the death toll from fires this week to 31 statewide. Authorities called in a DNA lab and teams of anthropologists to help identify victims.

More than 220 people remain unaccounted for in Northern California as whipping winds and tinder-dry conditions threaten more areas through the rest of the week.

For some, the scope of the devastation was starting to set in.

Public safety officials toured the Paradise area to begin discussing the recovery process. Much of what makes the city function is gone.

