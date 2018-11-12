CAMP FIRE VICTIMS:Find out how you can help victims of the Camp Fire.
OROVILLE (CBS13) – Deputies are keeping an eye out for lost and loose pets in areas evacuated due to the Camp Fire.

Using donations from the North Valley Animal Disaster Group, deputies are carrying pet food just in case they come across a wayward pet. Deputies are documenting where the lost pets are found.

The donated pet food deputies are carrying while on patrol in the Camp Fire area. (Credit: Butte County Sheriff's Office)

For animals that are sick or injured, animal control officers are contacted to take the pets to the shelter.

The sheriff’s office says they can’t take all the animals they find to the shelter, but they’re doing all they can.

Any Camp Fire evacuees looking for their lost pets are asked to make a report by calling the North Valley Animal Disaster Group at (530) 895-0000.

