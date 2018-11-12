PARADISE (CBS13) — A heart-pounding video showing a Paradise woman’s evacuation from Paradise has now been viewed more than three million times.

“I mean it’s always going to be hard to see Paradise burn like that, but I am glad that I have the video,” Paradise evacuee Brynn Parrott Chatfield said.

The heart-pounding video shows flames surrounding Chatfield’s SUV. With her husband Jeremy behind the wheel, steering through the flames, she begins to pray.

“Heavenly Father, please help us,” Chatfield said in the video. “Please help us to be safe. I am thankful for Jeremy and his willingness to be brave.”

The life-or-death-experience is now seared into Chatfield’s mind.

“We didn’t know what was coming next,” Chatfield said.

Replaying the video brings the emotions back all over again. The Chatfield’s have learned their home did burn down, as did their business. But the family, Mom, Dad, and their three girls are safe.

“Thousands of people made a similar drive like that,” Chatfield said. “Thousands of people experienced that exact same thing, or even worse.”

A wild escape captured on camera and watched around the world.

“I think all of Paradise has that sense of community because we all did this together, Chatfield said. “And we understand what others have gone through.”

The Chatfield’s are currently staying in Truckee with more family who also lost homes. Like other evacuees, they have not been allowed back into Paradise to see their burned home.

They have been told they will not be able to go back in until sometime after Thanksgiving.