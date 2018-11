MENLO PARK (CBS13) – Facebook appears to be down for users worldwide Monday morning.

According to downdetector.com, there has been a spike in reports of Facebook being down just before 10 a.m. PST.

It’s unclear what is causing the outage, or how long Facebook will be down.

The outage has prompted an outpouring of posts on Twitter about the issue:

did facebook die — Alex Segura (@alex_segura) November 12, 2018

Facebook being down isn’t really a big deal to me personally, but professionally it’s making it really hard to do my job. pic.twitter.com/5b1nyDW9ox — Jerrica Nunley (@JerricaMJ) November 12, 2018

