OROVILLE (CBS13) – Food television personality Guy Fieri is making sure the first responders fighting the Camp Fire aren’t going hungry.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office posted a tweet on Sunday showing Fieri paying a visit to the law enforcement staging area at Butte College. But he wasn’t just there for a photo op, Fieri made sure to fill the first responders’ bellies.

It’s not the first time this year that Fieri has paid a visit to the scene of a wildfire.

Fieri helped serve up more than a thousand meals to evacuees of the Carr Fire near Redding over the summer.

The Food Network host also cooked for evacuees in his hometown of Santa Rosa during the 2017 Wine Country wildfires.

