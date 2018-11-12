MODESTO (CBS13) — It’s nearly a week after the mid-term elections and thousands of ballots still need to be counted in Stanislaus County.

The latest update came out Friday and put Democrat Josh Harder in the lead over incumbent Republican Jeff Denham, but the race remains too close to call.

Election workers have about 12,000 ballots left to count in California’s District 10 but didn’t work Monday due to Veterans Day.

Last week, they counted 63,631 vote by mail ballots and organized the remaining 11,000 provisional ballots.

On election night, Denham held the lead, but on Friday, challenger Harder held a lead of about 3,000 votes.

“I think that in a lot of place we need a change,” said Gary Ramsey of Modesto.

In a statement, Harder said, “The results are extremely encouraging. We will continue to work each day to ensure every vote counts.”

A spokesperson for Denham recently said “We’re in for the long haul. Our campaign remains confident.”

“I think every ballot is very important especially in a close race like that,” Ramsey said.

The registrar said about 11,000 provisional ballots and at least 700 conditional ballots are still left to process.

“I just hope that [we] can get our economy right. You know we’ve been going through a lot,” said a Modesto voter.

Election workers will be back in the office Tuesday to continue processing ballots.