NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) – Deputies are asking for help in finding the suspect in a shooting that left a man dead over the weekend.

The incident happened a little before 1 a.m. Saturday along the 4900 block of Little Oak Lane.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the scene to investigate a shooting and soon found a man who had been shot at least once.

Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Investigators have since identified 23-year-old Marcus Kendrix as a suspect in the shooting. An arrest warrant has been issued for Kendrix, but as of Monday morning he has not been arrested.

Kendrix has a distinct dollar sign tattoo under his left eye, deputies say, and another tattoo on the left side of his neck.

Anyone who sees Kendrix or knows where he might be is asked to contact detectives at (916) 874-5115.