BOSTON (CBS/AP) — A Black Panther “slash claw” and a plastic Power Rangers sword are among the toys topping a consumer safety group’s annual list of worst toys for the holiday season. Massachusetts-based World Against Toys Causing Harm, or W.A.T.C.H., unveiled its list Tuesday at a Boston children’s hospital.

A Nerf gun, a Cabbage Patch Kids doll, and a xylophone for infants made the list, along with a plush doll that comes with a small kitten as an accessory, a stomp rocket, and a pillow pet that lights up.

Cabbage Patch Kids Dance Time Doll on W.A.T.C.H.'s 2018 10 Worst Toys List

Cabbage Patch Kids Dance Time Doll on W.A.T.C.H.’s 2018 10 Worst Toys List (Photo Courtesy: W.A.T.C.H.)

The nonprofit organization’s president, Joan Siff, says many of the toys represent choking, eye and other safety hazards that surface year after year.

A plastic knife sold with magnetic fruit could “cause puncture wounds and other blunt force trauma injuries,” said W.A.T.C.H.

'Cutting Fruit' toy on W.A.T.C.H.'s 2018 10 Worst Toys List

‘Cutting Fruit’ toy on W.A.T.C.H.’s 2018 10 Worst Toys List (Photo Courtesy: W.A.T.C.H.)

A pull-along dog on wheels was cited for its 19-inch sting and lack of warning to parents.

The Toy Association, a toy industry trade group, says the annual list is biased and inaccurate. They also say W.A.T.C.H. does not test the toys.

W.A.T.C.H. has been releasing its list for more than four decades.

