CAMP FIRE VICTIMS:Find out how you can help victims of the Camp Fire.
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cameron Park, El Dorado County

CAMERON PARK (CBS13) – Authorities are asking for help in finding a 19-year-old woman last seen over the weekend.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says Ashley Guzman was last seen leaving her workplace in Cameron Park Saturday at midnight. She hasn’t been seen since; family and friends say she hasn’t made any contact with them since she left work.

Photos of Ashley Guzman provided by the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office.

Photos of Ashley Guzman provided by the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

Guzman did not show up to her next scheduled shift on Monday, authorities say.

Deputies say Guzman could be driving a dark blue, 2000 Hyundai Santa Fe with the California license plate number 5MGW913.

Guzman is said to be about 5’6″ tall and 160 pounds with dark blond or brown hair.

Anyone who sees her or knows where she might be is asked to contact authorities at (530) 621-6600.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s