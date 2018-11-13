CAMERON PARK (CBS13) – Authorities are asking for help in finding a 19-year-old woman last seen over the weekend.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says Ashley Guzman was last seen leaving her workplace in Cameron Park Saturday at midnight. She hasn’t been seen since; family and friends say she hasn’t made any contact with them since she left work.

Guzman did not show up to her next scheduled shift on Monday, authorities say.

Deputies say Guzman could be driving a dark blue, 2000 Hyundai Santa Fe with the California license plate number 5MGW913.

Guzman is said to be about 5’6″ tall and 160 pounds with dark blond or brown hair.

Anyone who sees her or knows where she might be is asked to contact authorities at (530) 621-6600.