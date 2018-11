PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – A deadly crash has a lane on westbound Interstate 80 blocked Tuesday morning.

The crash happened a little after 7:30 a.m. near Heather Glen, between Auburn and Colfax.

#BREAKING ⚠️🚨Westbound I-80 at Heather Glen down to one lane due to a car rollover. Expect delays over the next several hours. pic.twitter.com/Uzd0RUOQ8g — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) November 13, 2018

It’s unclear what led up to the crash, but a car apparently rolled over.

Westbound I-80 is down to one lane for the next several hours due to the crash.