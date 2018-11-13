PARADISE (CBS13/AP) – The latest on the Camp Fire burning in Butte County:

6:15 a.m.

With air quality still at very unhealthy levels across the Sacramento Valley due to smoke from the Camp Fire, another major college has canceled classes for the day.

UC Davis announced Tuesday morning that classes at both their main and Sacramento campuses have been canceled.

UC Davis classes in Davis and Sacramento are canceled today, Tuesday, November 13, due to poor air quality as a result of the Butte County fires.

The campuses are open. All employees should report to work; however, those who work outdoors should limit activity. Please be safe. — UC Davis (@ucdavis) November 13, 2018

Sacramento State announced Monday night that the campus will be closed and classes have been canceled for Tuesday.

Local public K-12 schools have not canceled classes, but districts are taking steps to limit outdoor activities.

In the Sacramento region, the Air Quality Index was 174 on Monday and is projected to be 169 on Tuesday.