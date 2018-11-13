PARADISE (CBS13) — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that they made an arrest in a possible case of looting over the weekend in the destroyed town of Paradise.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were assisting the Butte County Sheriff’s Department by patroling through Paradise for looters.

The deputies said they saw a white Toyota Tacoma driving through the evacuated area without permission.

When the deputies pulled over the Tacoma, they met Spencer and Christopher. The occupants of the truck said they were in the area to take a picture of their family’s home for insurance purposes.

Deputies said both men presented out of state id cards. During a search of the vehicle, deputies said they found multiple loaded firearms, including a firearm registered to another person from the Tracy.

Both men were taken into custody.

This is the first arrest released by a sheriff’s department from the Camp Fire. On Monday, Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said there have been approximately 139 reports of suspicious incidents in the Butte County area but no arrests had been made.