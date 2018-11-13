SACRAMENTO (CBS13) —A man was arrested for the Sacramento hit and run that left a 14-year-old bicyclist dead on September 19.

The collision happened on Watt Avenue near Whitney where 50-year-old Edward John Flores allegedly struck the victim and fled the scene with the 14-year-old De’Sean still on the hood of his vehicle.

North Sacramento CHP officer Mike Zerfas said the driver did not attempt to provide care for De’Sean and left the scene.

Zerfas said he’s handled many hit-and-run incidents over his career, but says this is one of the most heinous.

“To see one of this magnitude with no care at all is shocking to the conscience, it’s amazing someone can do that to another person,” he added.

De’Sean was well-loved by his family, and especially by his Aunt April. He was an aspiring break-dancer and daredevil who brought smiles and laughs to those who knew him.

CHP said that investigators worked with witnesses, physical evidence, and information provided to Crime Stoppers, to locate the suspect vehicle, a green 2000 Toyota Sienna.

Flores was booked into the Sacramento County Jail on Nov. 5 on charges of felony hit and run and driving with a suspended license. His bail is set at $130,000.