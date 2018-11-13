CAMP FIRE VICTIMS:Find out how you can help victims of the Camp Fire.
STOCKTON (CBS13) – A man has died and another was injured in a shooting in Stockton Monday night, police say.

According to the Stockton Police Department, a 23-year-old man and 21-year-old man were walking in the area of the 700 block of El Camino Avenue when, just after 11 p.m., the suspect walked up behind them.

The suspect then shot the two men and ran off.

Medics pronounced the 23-year-old dead at the scene. The 21-year-old was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The names of the victims has not been released at this point. Detectives have not identified a motive yet for the shooting.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact detectives at (209) 937-8377.

