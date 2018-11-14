TOPSHOT - A helicopter drops water on a burning ridge in the Feather River Canyon, east of Paradise, California on November 11, 2018. - The number of dead in a wildfire raging in California rose to 29 on November 11, matching the deadliest in the state's history as recovery teams found six more bodies in the grim search through the wreckage. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13) — While many people are looking for ways to help Butte County in the wake of the Camp Fire, officials said they are in urgent need of doctors.

The county is in immediate need of physicians to help care for Camp Fire victims on Friday and Saturday night. Available physicians are asked to come to the Caring Choices office at 1398 Ridgewood Drive as soon as possible and applications will be expedited.

Caring Choices is coordinating all volunteer resources for Butte County at this time. Volunteers interested in helping must go through the office and submit an application if they wish to officially volunteer.

The office has received a high volume of volunteer applications and said they are working to process all of the applicants. Volunteers will be needed for many weeks to come and applicants will be contacted when needs arise.

You can apply to volunteer at the Caring Choices website. Currently, only in-town volunteers can be accommodated.

If you are out of town, the best way to help at this time is to join a waiting list and/or make a monetary donation on their website. Caring Choices said they do not need nor can they accept physical donations at this time.

For more information on how to help the vicitims of the Camp Fire, visit cbs13.com/help