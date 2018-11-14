CAMP FIRE VICTIMS:Find out how you can help victims of the Camp Fire.
PARADISE (CBS13) – Officers are doing all they can to protect all lives in after the Camp Fire – even some of the smallest ones.

While on patrol for possible looters in Paradise recently, an officer with California Highway Patrol’s Oroville division says he heard the faint sound of a chicken.

The officer hiked for a little bit and soon found a dozen chickens.

The chickens ran up to him, so the officer gave them some water. Realizing the chickens were probably hungry as well, the officer began to look for any food he could find.

The officer fed the chickens with the food he could find. (Credit: CHP Oroville)

In a nearby garage, the officer found a big bag of oatmeal and two bags of “Life” cereal. So he took it back to the chickens, who gladly ate up the grub.

“Whoever owns these chickens, I owe you a few bags of cereal, sorry,” the officer wrote on Facebook.

Officers are keeping a diligent eye out for suspected looters in the Camp Fire area. So far, six people have been arrested by Butte County authorities on suspicion of looting.

