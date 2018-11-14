PARADISE (CBS13/AP) – The latest updates on the Camp Fire:

10:01 a.m.

A list of people missing after the Camp Fire has been released by the Butte County Sheriff’s Office.

The list has been posted to the sheriff department’s website. More than 100 people are on the list.

LINK: List Of People Missing After Camp Fire

If someone sees their name on the list, authorities are asking them to contact the Butte County Sheriff’s Office Missing Person Call Center at (530) 538-6570, (530) 538-7544 or (530) 538-7671.

9:05 a.m.

Gov. Jerry Brown and Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke will be visiting the town left devastated by the Camp Fire on Wednesday.

Brown and Zinke will be touring the damage left by the wildfire and will meet with residents affected. Gov. Brown is expected to speak after being briefed about the latest on the fire.

The Trump Administration has approved a Federal Emergency Declaration for the California wildfires.

7:55 a.m.

After facing a backlash over reopening despite poor air quality lingering, UC Davis announced its campuses will be closed on Wednesday.

The university had originally planned to reopen after canceling classes on Tuesday after consulting with health and fire experts.

Other schools throughout the region are also canceling classes on Wednesday due to the Camp Fire smoke: Sacramento State (also closed for a second straight day); the Yuba, Sutter and Beale campuses of Yuba College; Stanislaus State in the Central Valley; and Jesuit and St. Francis schools in Sacramento.

7:03 a.m.

The Camp Fire grew by another 5,000 acres overnight.

According to the latest numbers from Cal Fire Wednesday morning, the state’s deadliest wildfire has burned a total of 135,000 acres. Containment remains the same as it was Tuesday night, at 35 percent.

A total of 48 people have died in the fire. The names of some of the victims were released on Tuesday.

People displaced by the Camp Fire are being asked to go to disasterassistance.gov to apply for federal disaster assistance.