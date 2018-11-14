CAMP FIRE VICTIMS:Find out how you can help victims of the Camp Fire.
PARADISE (CBS13/AP) – The latest updates on the Camp Fire:

7:03 a.m.

The Camp Fire grew by another 5,000 acres overnight.

According to the latest numbers from Cal Fire Wednesday morning, the state’s deadliest wildfire has burned a total of 135,000 acres. Containment remains the same as it was Tuesday night, at 35 percent.

A total of 48 people have died in the fire. The names of some of the victims were released on Tuesday.

People displaced by the Camp Fire are being asked to go to disasterassistance.gov to apply for federal disaster assistance.

