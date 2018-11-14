CAMP FIRE VICTIMS:Find out how you can help victims of the Camp Fire.
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS13 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:colfax, Interstate 80, Placer High School

COLFAX (CBS13) – A Placer High School student has been identified as the girl killed in a crash on Interstate 80 on Tuesday morning.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says 16-year-old Colfax resident Joelle Lindbloom was killed in the crash.

Lindbloom was driving on westbound I-80 near Heather Glen – between Auburn and Colfax – when, for an unknown reason, she lost control of her car. She crashed into a concrete pillar and was pronounced dead by medics at the scene.

California Highway Patrol and the Placer Sheriff are still investigating the crash.

Grief counselors are available for students at Placer High.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s