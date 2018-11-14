COLFAX (CBS13) – A Placer High School student has been identified as the girl killed in a crash on Interstate 80 on Tuesday morning.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says 16-year-old Colfax resident Joelle Lindbloom was killed in the crash.

Lindbloom was driving on westbound I-80 near Heather Glen – between Auburn and Colfax – when, for an unknown reason, she lost control of her car. She crashed into a concrete pillar and was pronounced dead by medics at the scene.

California Highway Patrol and the Placer Sheriff are still investigating the crash.

Grief counselors are available for students at Placer High.