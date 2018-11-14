SACRAMENTO (AP) – With only weeks left in office, Gov. Jerry Brown has picked one of his senior advisers to fill a long-running vacancy on the California Supreme Court.

Brown on Wednesday nominated Joshua Groban. The 45-year-old from Los Angeles has overseen the appointment of about 600 California judges since 2011.

Brown, a Democrat, waited nearly two years to fill the vacancy created by Justice Kathryn Mickle Werdegar’s retirement. It’s the fourth justice he has named to the seven-member court.

The nomination goes to the State Bar’s Commission on Judicial Nominees Evaluation and must be confirmed by the Commission on Judicial Appointments.

The delay until after last week’s election gives Grogan four years before he faces a retention vote in the next gubernatorial election. Unless they are recalled, justices serve 12-year terms.

