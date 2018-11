SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento area Justin Timberlake fans will have to wait until next year for the “Man of the Woods.”

Live Nation announced on Wednesday that Timberlake is rescheduling his Nov. 18 show at the Golden 1 Center due to bruised vocal chords.

🚨 Unfortunately, as a result of bruised vocal cords, the @jtimberlake Man of The Woods performance previously scheduled in Sacramento (November 18) has been rescheduled to Sunday, February 24. pic.twitter.com/ixhu1j3mEK — Golden 1 Center (@Golden1Center) November 14, 2018

The show will now happen on Sunday, Feb. 24 2019.

Tickets from the Nov. 18 show will be honored at the February show.

The Sacramento show is among several concerts Timberlake is rescheduling as part of his “Man of the Woods” tour.