SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A shooting in Oak Park has left a man with life-threatening injuries early Wednesday morning.

The incident happened a little before 12:30 a.m. along the 3200 block of MLK Boulevard, near Broadway.

Sacramento police say officers were alerted about the shooting by a ShotSpotter activation, as well as calls that someone had bee shot.

Officers who arrived at the scene found a man who had been shot at least once.

The man was conscious when found and was taken to the hospital. However, police say he’s not expected to survive.

No motive or any possible suspects have been identified at this point.

MLK between Broadway and 7th Avenue was closed for several hours due to the investigation.

