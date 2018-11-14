CAMP FIRE VICTIMS:Find out how you can help victims of the Camp Fire.
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Camp Fire, Sac-Joaquin Section

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – With air quality expected to remain poor for the next several days, the Sac-Joaquin Section has postponed all this week’s upcoming playoff games.

Both the Friday and Saturday high school football playoff games are being pushed until the weekend of Nov. 23 and 24.

This also means that the Division 1-3 championships will be happening Dec. 1 at Sacramento State, while the Division 4-6 championships are scheduled for Nov. 30-Dec. 1.

Sac-Joaquin Section officials say they are hopeful air quality will be OK so that the cross country championships can go forward on Saturday as scheduled. The runs will be happening in the morning, but they will be canceled if the Air Quality Index goes above 150 before any of the races.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s