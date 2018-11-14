SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – With air quality expected to remain poor for the next several days, the Sac-Joaquin Section has postponed all this week’s upcoming playoff games.

Both the Friday and Saturday high school football playoff games are being pushed until the weekend of Nov. 23 and 24.

This also means that the Division 1-3 championships will be happening Dec. 1 at Sacramento State, while the Division 4-6 championships are scheduled for Nov. 30-Dec. 1.

Sac-Joaquin Section officials say they are hopeful air quality will be OK so that the cross country championships can go forward on Saturday as scheduled. The runs will be happening in the morning, but they will be canceled if the Air Quality Index goes above 150 before any of the races.