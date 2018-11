ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A very large dog statue went missing from William Hughes Dog Park Wednesday, and Roseville police are looking for your help to find it.

Police said they estimate the statue weights between 150-200 pounds and is an “unknown breed.” The statue was reported missing by a resident who lives by the park.

Anyone with information on the missing dog is asked to email CSO Gomez at CGomez@roseville.ca.us. Reference case# 2018-70452.