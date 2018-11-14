CAMP FIRE VICTIMS:Find out how you can help victims of the Camp Fire.
STOCKTON (CBS13) – An early morning fire has compromised a bridge over Mormon Slough in Stockton, police say.

Firefighters with the Stockton Fire Department responded to the Airport Way Overpass a little after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the fire started as a warming fire for someone under the overpass. The fire then went out of control, growing large enough for firefighters to suspect that the bridge had been compromised.

City crews will be evaluating the bridge, but for the time being traffic has been diverted to other nearby streets.

