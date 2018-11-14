DAVIS (CBS13) – After facing backlash over reopening despite poor air quality lingering, UC Davis announced its campuses will be closed on Wednesday.

The university had originally planned to reopen after canceling classes on Tuesday after consulting with health and fire experts.

“The Chancellor regrets any stress or inconvenience our previous update caused. We are all learning together,” the university said in a release announcing the decision to close.

The school’s decision to resume classes on Wednesday faced an immediate backlash.

Do you realize you’re putting your students and faculty at serious health risk? I don’t understand the thought process of LITERALLY making people walk through extreme smoke throught the day. This is absurd — gavin (@gavvin_) November 14, 2018

An online petition was started to keep classes canceled and it quickly garnered thousands of signatures. h

A large portion of the student body gets around the campus via bicycle.

Several buildings will remain open despite the closure, including the UC Davis hospitals, primary care clinics, Veterinary Medical Teacher Hospital and the Student Health and Wellness center.

Other schools throughout the region are also canceling classes on Wednesday due to the Camp Fire smoke: Sacramento State (also closed for a second straight day); the Yuba, Sutter and Beale campuses of Yuba College; and Jesuit and St. Francis schools in Sacramento.