BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13) — In the days since the Camp Fire broke out in Butte County, more terrifying videos are surfacing from evacuations.

One video comes from Cal Fire Public Information Officer Scott McLean who encountered a woman in her wheelchair, carrying her small dog, late Thursday afternoon on Pentz Road.

McLean said the woman was a bit disoriented as she evacuated the fire. He then put her and he dog in his car and brought them to the hospital in Paradise.