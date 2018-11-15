PARADISE (CBS13/AP) – The latest on the fight against the Camp Fire in Butte County:

7:25 a.m.

The Camp Fire continues to grow, but so does containment of the flames.

Thursday, Cal Fire’s latest numbers showed the Camp Fire has burned 140,000 acres. Containment is now up to 40 percent, up 5 percent from Wednesday.

Wednesday night, authorities reported eight more confirmed fatalities, bringing the total death toll so far to 56.

A list of more than 100 people still missing after the fire was released by the Butte County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. Sheriff’s officials acknowledged that the list was incomplete.

Smoky air across the region has prompted many, but not all, schools to cancel classes on Thursday.