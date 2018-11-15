SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Camp Fire continues to rage on in Butte County, displacing 52,000 residents and claiming at least 56 lives. Outside of Butte County, the smoke from the fire is making a big impact on air quality.

Many local school districts and college campuses have closed because of the poor air quality which has reached hazardous levels in some parts of the valley. On Wednesday night Rocklin, Roseville, and Gridley were experiencing hazardous conditions with air quality index (AQI ) numbers above 300.

To check the air quality in your area, go to airnow.gov.

Confirmed closed schools and districts include:

Arcohe School District­­

Christian Brothers High School

Consumnes River College (closed through Sunday 11/18)

Davis Unified School District

Elk Grove Unified School District – All schools (closed Friday)

Folsom Cordova Unified School District – All schools

Galt Joint Union High School District

Galt Joint Union Elementary School District­

Jesuit High School

Los Rios Community College District – All campuses

Natomas Unified School District

Rocklin Unified School District

Sacramento City College (closed through Sunday 11/18)

Sacramento Country Day School

Sacramento State University

Sacramento Unified School District

San Juan Unified School District (closed on Friday)

Sierra College (all campuses except Truckee)

Stanislaus State University

St. Francis High School

Sutter County – All School Districts (closed through Friday 11/16)

Travis Unified School District

Twin Rivers Unified School District

UC Davis

University of the Pacific (closed through Friday)

Vacaville Unified School District

Washington Unified School District

Western Placer Unified School District

Yolo County School Districts

Yuba County School Districts (closed through Friday 11/16)

Marysville Joint Unified School District

Plumas Lake Elementary School District

Wheatland School District

Wheatland Union High School District

Yuba County Office of Education

