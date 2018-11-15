CAMP FIRE VICTIMS:Find out how you can help victims of the Camp Fire.
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Camp Fire, Donald Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will travel to California on Saturday to meet with victims of the deadly wildfires that have scorched the state.

The White House announced Thursday that it is still arranging details of his trip to California, but that visit people who have been impacted by the fires.

The fires in Northern and Southern California started last week and prompted the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of people and the destruction of thousands of homes.

At least 56 people were killed in and nearby the Northern California town of Paradise, which was leveled by the fire.

Two people were killed by the Southern California fire and a third death in that fire zone is under investigation as possibly linked to the fire.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

Comments
  1. Frank Casanova (@FrankCasanova) says:
    November 15, 2018 at 1:12 pm

    Trump is just asking for it… isn’t he?

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s